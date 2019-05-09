DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Developing skills one ride at a time! That’s what some William Harris Elementary School students did Thursday with a field trip to STARR Farm.
STARR stands for the School for Therapeutic and Recreational Riding. It offers its horseback riding to kids with special needs.
STARR President Cheryl Smith says through various exercises, the program helps kids with their coordination, responsibility, and confidence.
She explains, “I had a little boy the other day that says, ‘I can’t do it!’ I said, ‘Say you can do it.’ ‘I can do it. I can do it!’ And that’s all it took. And I said, ‘Now, when you try to say I can’t do it, tell yourself I can.’ And he says, ‘Okay, I will!’”
STARR has been serving the area since 1996. Smith says in that time, she estimates STARR has served more than 3,000 students. Some of those include Lisa Foster’s students at William Harris Elementary.
Foster shares, “The first time that they rode back in April a couple of my younger ones were very scared when they saw the size of the horses. They looked at me and I said, “You’ll be fine, get on.” So they finally got on and then they started getting comfortable.”
But the kids aren’t just “horsing around.” Through various exercises they’re building up their mental, social, and physical skills.
“They learn how to use both hands and their feet and their legs and if they’re tight in their legs, the warmth of the horse makes their legs, you know, relax” Smith explained.
Foster adds, “It’s really nice to see them get the courage to do stuff a second time, a third time, or fourth time. We do a lot of repetition in my room because that’s how they learn.”
But for the students, the exercises and trips around the ring feel like the furthest thing from the classroom or a therapy session.
The STARR Farm is always looking for volunteers, and there’s a volunteer event this weekend. It’s taking place at the farm from 1-3 p.m. The farm is located at 3180 S. Mount Zion Rd. in Decatur. For more information, click here.