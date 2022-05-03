ILLINOIS (WAND) - A lawsuit was filed by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul against two businesses accused of defrauding dozens of homeowners in the Chicagoland area, along with Christian and Winnebago counties.
Raoul's office said the suit was filed Tuesday against the business, which are operated out of Kane County. The businesses named in the suit are G&M Exteriors Pros Inc. (G&M) and Illinois Adjustors Corp. (Illinois Adjustors), along with respective owners Olegario Coyotl and Bryan Tlaczani.
The businesses are accused of preying on over 40 homeowners who experienced roofing damage caused by severe weather.
The suit claims Illinois Adjustors had promised to waive public adjusting fees for homeowners who agreed to hire G&M to complete roofing repairs. Illinois Adjustors then acted as a middleman between the homeowner and insurance company, through which it received claim checks in the company's name, Raoul's office said.
Raoul said G&M often failed to start or complete repair work it promised to finish, or would perform substandard work. When homeowners then would try to cancel contracts, prosecutors said G&M would often ignore complaints, leaving people with few options and a fear that Illinois Adjustors would want payment for the public adjusting fee that was previously waived when G&M was selected.
Raul's office said the fee was often equal to over a third of total insurance proceeds.
The suit claims companies failed to give homeowners the attorney general's informational "Home Repair: Know Your Consumer Rights" pamphlet and did not tell them about their cancellation rights, as state law requires.
While Illinois does not require general contractors to have licenses, municipalities could have permit requirements or other local rules. Home and business owners are encouraged to check with local governments for more information about permits or other local requirements before they hire anyone.
Raoul seeks restitution for the victims in the suit, a court-ordered prohibition against both companies and owners from taking part in similar business practices, and civil penalties for alleged Consumer Fraud Act violations.
