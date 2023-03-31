Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Decatur has been benefiting from a large influx of money recently. Tax dollars which are being used to enhance infrastructure to attract new businesses and create jobs.
On Thursday, the city received $10 million from the state to move forward with construction of an overpass at Brush College Road and Fairies Parkway which will go over Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks. The latest funding comes on top of other significant projects.
“We’re replacing the Illinois 105 William Street bridge over Lake Decatur,” Governor Pritzker said Thursday. “Upgrading U.S. 36 from Illinois 48 to Church Street, resurfacing Illinois 121 from Interstate 72 to University Avenue.”
Pritzker added, “Decatur has had so much growth I just think we all know that this is the future of the state of Illinois.”
