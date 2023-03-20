SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs is reminding small non-profits that March 31 is the deadline to apply for funding through the Charitable Trust Stabilization Program.
“Small non-profit organizations contribute greatly to their communities, and I’m proud to support their work,” said Frerichs, whose office manages the Charitable Trust program. “Charitable Trust grants help organizations fulfill their missions of providing food, job training, and work to people in need.”
The Charitable Trust Stabilization Fund helps small non-profits with annual budgets of $1 million or less. The fund’s money comes from filing fees that non-profits pay when incorporating in the state of Illinois.
Personal or property tax dollars are not used.
For the first grant cycle of 2023, up to $200,000 is available to be divided among ten non-profits. The maximum award amount is $20,000 for each organization.
An independent 11-member committee, which oversees the management and guidelines of the fund, will choose the grant recipients.
Previous grant recipients are eligible to apply if the term of their grant has been complete for at least one calendar year.
Since the Charitable Trust Stabilization Fund program was established in 2017, more than $3.9 million has been awarded to 192 non-profit organizations.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.