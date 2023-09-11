MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Robotics at LIFT has kept students busy for nearly two years now.
“I was the last one to signup. One of the last ones to signup for LIFT because I didn’t know what I wanted to do. LIFT actually gave me a lot of leeway into leadership and how to be successful in my own life,” said recent graduate, Nathan Stamps.
Instructor Dan Compton believes students choosing to work in robotics contribute majorly to society as technology continues evolving.
“We really need to start cultivating the future generation that can go into plants and either be robotic engineers or robotics maintenance technicians,” said Compton.
The program partnered with robotics company Fanuc to ensure students get the best education during the course, and after.
“We chose to go with Fanuc because they actually have an education certification program which allows our students not just to come in and learn the basics of robotics, but they actually get to come in and learn on Fanuc equipment and that will allow them to get Fanuc factory certification,” stated Compton.
