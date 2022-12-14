Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain this afternoon. High 53F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.