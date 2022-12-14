This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.
(TODAY)- Stephen “tWitch” Boss, known for his work as a DJ on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," has died by suicide. He was 40.
“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," wife Allison Holker Boss said in a statement obtained by NBC News.
tWitch began his run as DJ on the show in 2014. He would remain with her until the show came to an end earlier this year, serving as an executive producer since 2020.
He was runner-up on the fourth season of "So You Think You Can Dance" in 2008 and returned to perform in subsequent seasons. He had carved out an acting career, as well, appearing in several "Step Up" movies, as well as "Magic Mike XXL" and "Hairspray." In addition, he appeared on TV shows such as "Dancing with the Stars," "Modern Family" and "Bones," as well as "Ellen's Game of Games."
He was married to Allison Holker, who had also competed on "So You Think You Can Dance." He had adopted her daughter Weslie, and they would have to have son Maddox, 6, and daughter Zaia, 3.
tWitch and Holker also hosted "Disney Fairy Tale Weddings" on Freeform and Disney between 2017 and 2020.
Earlier this year, tWitch was surprised on TODAY by Tommie Tonea Stewart, a theater coach who mentored him at a camp in Montgomery, Alabama, when he was a teenager.
“There would not be a tWitch without Dr. Stewart,” he said after she came out to be with him.
