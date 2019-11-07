(WAND) – It’s time to shop till you drop and get cash back at the same time.
Thursday is “National Cash Back Day,” It’s a new “Holiday” from Retail-Me-Not. It’s like Black Friday, but earlier in the shopping season.
Many retailers will offer substantial rebates on Thursday. Some stores offer up to 20 percent cash back on items.
Retailers hope the benefit will capture consumers’ attention and drive repeat purchases.
To participate just head to Retail-Me-Not’s website or download their app.
After creating an account, hit cash back and you will see the list of participating retailers and all their deals.
Your cash back will fall under “My Rewards” in about 45 days.
From there you can send yourself the money through Paypal, Venmo or redeem it with the purchase of gift cards.
Below is a list of stores participating:
- Academy
- Adidas
- Aldo
- Alex and Ani
- Amazon
- ASOS
- bareMinerals
- Barneys Warehouse
- Bass Pro Shops
- Bergdorf Goodman
- Calvin Klein
- CVS Photo
- Eileen Fisher
- Expedia
- Finish Line
- Hayneedle
- Hilton
- Home Depot
- JoS. A. Bank
- Kay Jewelers
- Kendra Scott
- Land’s End
- Macy’s
- Men’s Warehouse
- Neiman Marcus
- One Kings Lane
- Orvis
- Overstock
- Snapfish
- Stubhub
- Talbots
- Tarte
- UNIQLO
- Vineyard Wines