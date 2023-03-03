(WAND)- Several central Illinois residents are currently without power due to the high winds and storm damage.
WAND has received several reports in regard to branches, trees, and poles down throughout the streets of Decatur, and reports of power outages.
Multiple Ameren crews are working to restore power to their customers.
As of 2 p.m. Ameren reported 4,000 customers were without power. 2,000 of those customers are in the Rochester area. Restoration time is unknown.
To view a map of power outages in your area visit https://outagemap.ameren.com/
According to Springfield City Water, Light and Power, 1,500 customers are currently without power. The largest outage area includes 800 customers located south of Madison/Jefferson Streets and in the area from Sacred Heart-Griffin to MacArthur Boulevard where a large tree limb is down on a wire in the area of Monroe and Illinois Streets.
A second area affecting over 600 customers includes Westchester neighborhood and the Seven Pines/Westbrook Apartments area going east to approximately Gaines Mill Road.
CWLP crews are working to restore power to residents as quickly and safely as possible.
