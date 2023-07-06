CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - Michael Cox and his eight-year-old daughter Stella had just seconds to react when a storm hit their house last Thursday. Michael was sitting on the porch then felt the wind pick up, and that's when he knew they needed to take shelter.
"I went inside and I got her to put her shoes on and just as we were heading to the basement stuff started hitting us in the head from the tree falling," said Cox.
A large tree, more than 3 feet in diameter, fell on the Cox's home. It severely damaged the roof and they had to run through the storm to shelter at a neighbors house after water started pouring into their home. Now, there is standing water in each room of the house.
"There's water everywhere," said Cox. "Water runs from all sides in every room and the ceiling is completely collapse."
Cox owns the home, but doesn't have insurance He has been relying on funding from the Red Cross, and local churches to stay at a local hotel. He says DeWitt County doesn't have any emergency housing available, and he cannot find an apartment.
He hopes to repair the home, or rebuild on the same lot if possible. The building has sentimental value for his daughter.
"We've just had a lot of good times in that house," said Stella Cox. "I kind of feel sad cause all my toys are gone."
Right now, Cox's goal is to remove the tree so he can put tarps over the holes and hopefully keep the house dry. The tree is so heavy it keeps sliding, and causing more and more damage to the home. He says the walls, floors, and all of the furniture can't be salvaged.
"We're getting to the point where housing is such an issue," said Cox. "I just want to keep a roof over our heads."
Cox's sister started a Gofundme to help him pay for shelter, food, and clothing.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.