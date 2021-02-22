SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) - Sullivan police said their first K-9 officer died after just starting his first week of training.
K-9 Renzo was found to have an undiagnosed pre-condition, police said in a Facebook post. Renzo showed signs of distress and was taken to a Decatur veterinarian.
Renzo's condition progressed while under veterinary care and he collapsed with severe breath issues. He went into cardiac arrest while being treated Sunday and passed away due to complications "secondary to his illness," per police.
"Based on the findings and through anti-mortem and post-mortem work up, it was concluded that Renzo died of previously undiagnosed pre-existing conditions," police said. "This has been a setback but we will continue the program with the help of the community and the City of Sullivan."
