DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities arrested a suspect with a gun after a high-speed chase in Decatur.
The late Friday chase came to a halt in the area of Waggoner Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Decatur, where police could be heard by a WAND News crew yelling at the male suspect to drop a gun.
Police rushed the suspect and used a stun gun. He was then arrested.
At least 30 police responded, including Illinois State Police, Decatur police and the Macon County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities closed Martin Luther King Jr. Drive for several blocks from Division to Grand.
This is a developing story.
