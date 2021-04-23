SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Authorities have identified a murder suspect accused of shooting and killing a woman in Springfield.
The shooting happened in the 200 Block of N. Lincoln Street, according to the Sangamon County Coroner.
Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon was called to the scene around noon in regards to a female victim found dead outside of a residence. The woman appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police said they responded at 11:42 a.m. and found a man and woman on the ground in the front yard of a home. The man was holding her and a firearm was on the ground next to him, a press release said.
Officers said they tried to negotiate with the man but he refused to comply. A team of officers approached from behind, used bean bag rounds to distract the suspect and then took him into custody.
The person arrested was 43-year-old Jahsen Thomas. He was taken to the Memorial Medical Center emergency room immediately after he was arrested. He was then released and interviewed by detectives.
Thomas is in custody and charged with first-degree murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm with no FOID card.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning and the identity of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
Dubois Elementary School was put on lock down for a short while, but it has since been lifted.
The death is being investigated as a homicide by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and the Springfield Police Department.
