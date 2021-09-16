CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - Bond has been set for the suspect in a U.S. 51 standoff, who authorities said had an infant with him in the car.
Authorities identified the man as Orsino Thurman, 36. Thurman appeared in DeWitt County Court Thursday and had bond set at $75,000. Formal charges have not yet been filed.
The situation involving Thurman unfolded Wednesday, when Clinton police responded in the morning to a report of domestic battery. A woman claimed she had been battered at a nearby motel in the 1100 block of IL 54 West, and police said Thurman could be seen leaving the parking lot in a vehicle as they talked to the woman.
Authorities said police had received information that Thurman was armed and had a baby with him.
Thurman initially stopped for law enforcement but drove away as Clinton police tried to question him about the alleged domestic battery, authorities said. The case moved from IL 54 to U.S. 51 and ended in Macon County between Maroa and Forsyth.
Authorities said spike strips were used on U.S. 51 near Maroa before the suspect kept driving and stopped south of School Road. SWAT and crisis negotiators became involved and convinced him to give up the child before he fled again.
Thurman was arrested after the SWAT team disabled his vehicle, authorities said. They reported finding multiple weapons and body armor in his car.
No injuries were reported and the baby was safely returned to family.
