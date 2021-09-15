MAROA, Ill. (WAND)- Authorities said an infant who was with a suspect who fled authorities on U.S. 51 Wednesday has been returned to their mother and is safe.
The suspect, a 36-year-old man from Wisconsin, is in custody after Route 51 was shut down between Maroa and Forsyth due to a standoff situation.
DeWitt County authorities said Clinton police initially responded at about 9:41 a.m. Wednesday to a report of domestic battery. They went to speak with a female victim who said she was battered at an adjacent motel, located in the 1100 block of IL 54 West.
As they talked to the victim, authorities said they watched the suspect vehicle leaving the motel parking lot west on IL 54 to U.S. 51. They learned the suspect was wanted on active warrants, was armed and had left the scene with an infant.
He initially stopped, but then drove away as Clinton police tried to question him about the alleged domestic battery.
Illinois State Police District 6 troopers joined the pursuit on IL 54 south of Clinton. Authorities said spike strips were deployed on U.S. 51 near Maroa. The suspect hit the spike strips and kept driving before stopping at U.S. 51 south of School Road in Macon County.
SWAT and crisis negotiation teams took over at that point. The driver refused to leave the vehicle for several hours. He was convinced to give up the infant he had with him and then fled again, authorities said.
The vehicle was disabled by SWAT teams and the suspect was arrested. Authorities said multiple weapons and body armor were recovered from the suspect's vehicle.
WAND News captured the moments before he was taken into custody from the scene:
There were no injuries reported.
Assisting agencies in the investigation include the Illinois State Police, Illinois Conservation Police, the DeWitt County Sheriff's Office, and the Maroa and Clinton police departments.
All lanes of Route 51 were back open at about 2:40 p.m. Wednesday.
