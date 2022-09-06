DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity awarded the first Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois (REV Illinois) tax incentive package to T/CCI Manufacturing in Decatur.
The announcement follows Illinois’ passage of the Climate & Equitable Jobs Act and the REV Illinois Act, both aimed at making Illinois the best state to drive and build an electric vehicle.
“Less than ten months ago, I signed Illinois’ groundbreaking Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act into law. Today, I’m proud to announce we’re welcoming yet another electric vehicle investment to Illinois – and the first of many that ambitious legislation will produce,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “And T/CCI isn’t just investing in their own success – they’re bringing the Decatur community along for the ride. We’re bringing all of Illinois into the 21st century economy, with good jobs and business opportunities, and this investment is yet another way we’re making that our reality.”
In addition to REV incentives valued at $2.2 million, the State’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget appropriated $21.3 million in capital grants to the City of Decatur and Richland Community College to create a first-of-its kind research and innovation facility and training program in partnership with T/CCI.
"Our administration is committed to taking the steps needed for a green future that provides the economic opportunities to uplift Illinoisans. This announcement is a major milestone in getting us there," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "Illinois' efforts to bolster electric vehicle manufacturing is creating jobs, investing in our communities, and leading the charge in effective climate action."
T/CCI is headquartered in Decatur and currently manufactures a variety of compressors suited for combustion vehicles at its Decatur manufacturing facility, while manufacturing compressors for electric vehicles at its facilities abroad in China and India.
T/CCI will invest more than $20 million to retool its Decatur facility to transition to electric compressor manufacturing. This will create 50 new jobs, while retaining 103 positions of its current workforce for a minimum total of 150 positions.
“Governor Pritzker’s vision for Central Illinois catapults our economic development strategy into the future” said Julie Moore Wolfe, Mayor, City of Decatur. “This is a huge investment in jobs, people, and innovation not only for Decatur and Macon County, but for the entire Central Illinois region.”
“This is a significant moment for T/CCI, the City of Decatur, and the State of Illinois, as we embark on new programs to transition our industry toward widespread electrification,” said Richard Demirjian, President of T/CCI Manufacturing. “T/CCI is recognized in the industry as a leader in compressor technology, already having developed a largest range of EV compressors in the market. We’re excited to use our expertise in innovation and component manufacturing to advance Illinois’ position and create a successful partnership that drives long-lasting economic growth.”
Compressors are a critical component for electric vehicles to function. The compressor in an electric vehicle cools the battery in addition to providing air conditioning in the cabin. T/CCI compressors are designed for up to 45,000 hours of life, almost twice the life of other compressor manufacturers.
“As we embrace the shift to electrification, it’s public-private partnerships like this that help accelerate our impact on sustainable mobility,” said Michael Grahe, Executive Vice President of Navistar Inc. “Our company has a long-standing partnership with T/CCI for their leadership to deliver technology-based solutions and has recognized their valuable contributions to the industry—including naming them 2022 Supplier of the Year in Innovation. We are excited to see our state making investments in American manufacturing that will help shape the future of transportation as we move to zero emissions.”
“Today’s announcement, the second in Decatur in the last few weeks, is another example of Governor Pritzker’s commitment to spurring economic development in communities across Illinois,” said DCEO Director Sylvia I. Garcia. “We’re proud to partner with leaders like T/CCI, who are investing in innovation, research and development, and manufacturing right here in Illinois that supports the growth of electric vehicles and continues Illinois’ leadership in green technologies.”
