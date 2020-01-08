SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The American Lung Association encourages people to take the stairs on Wednesday for National Take the Stairs Day.
To promote lung health and a healthy lifestyle, the American Lung Association said taking the stairs is a simple way to improve overall health.
"We want to save lives," said Beth Emery, Development Coordinator. "Our goal is to promote lung health and prevent lung disease, and we do that through research, education, patient programs and advocacy at local, state and national level."
On Feb. 16, the American Lung Association will host its annual Fight for Air Climb at the Wyndham Springfield City Centre. This event helps raise funds the organization needs to help people fighting lung disease.
Mary Cohen participated in the Fight for Air Climb after battling with breathing issues and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. She explained in 2017 she got to a point in her life where she couldn't stand and do yoga without an oxygen tank.
"I didn't want to be here. I didn't want to be around people," said Cohen.
After a few visits to the doctor Cohen said she qualified for a Volume Lung Reduction Surgery from Memorial Medical Center. She was able to get the help she needed from doctors and the American Lung Association.
"I can't explain to you how awesome that was. It's like I've been given a new chance - a new chance at life."
Cohen said she was able to participate in the Fight for Air Climb and climbed all 33 flights of stairs.
"My family and the doctors too, they were all supportive of me," she said. "But it was my family, it made me realize how important they are and how I need to keep active not for me, but for them."
The Fight for Air Climb is across the country and raises millions of dollars for the American Lung Association. The climb in Springfield will be on Feb. 16 at 8 a.m. at the Wyndham Springfield City Centre. Friday, Jan. 10 is the last day for early registration. For more information about the climb and how to help people like Mary Cohen, click here.