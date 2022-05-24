JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A teenager is accused of breaking into vehicles in Jacksonville while armed with a gun.
Police said they saw a vehicle traveling in the area and started a traffic stop for a moving violation.
They said a 17-year-old boy known to officers got out of the back of the vehicle and took off running.
They said the juvenile matched the description of the suspect breaking into the cars near Franklin and East. Officers apprehended him after a short foot chase and a firearm was recovered.
The 17-year-old was arrested for Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Resisting A Peace Officer, and Aggravated Assault from an incident reported previously.
