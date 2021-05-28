TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Investigators have identified a teen who was killed in a Thursday night Taylorville shooting.
Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler said the shooting occurred in the 100 block of S. Main Street. Police say they were called to the downtown square around 10:00 p.m. for a report of a fight and shots fired at the downtown square.
Chief Wheeler told WAND News the individual who died in the shooting is 17 years old and the other person who was wounded and recovering is 18 years old. The 18-year-old has been released from Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
The teen who died has been identified as Alter E. Ivy II of Taylorville. Christian County Coroner Amy Winans said he was pronounced dead at 10:30 p.m. Thursday at Taylorville Memorial Hospital.
Preliminary autopsy results showed he died of a single gunshot wound.
Police arrested 19-year old Richard Klekamp (McPeek) for 1st degree Murder with a firearm and Attempted 1st degree murder with a firearm.
The Christian County Sheriff's office, Kincaid Police along with Assumption Police and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene unit assisted Taylorville police.
Taylorville Police say on scene they gathered information from witnesses and video footage of the shooting. Police located a vehicle matching the description and took Klekamp into custody. The Christian County state's attorney arrived on scene issuing a search warrant for a house and vehicles. The State's Attorney based on the evidence approved of the charges for Klekamp.
The entire square in the area was blocked off at 11 p.m. Thursday until the early morning hours on Friday. Illinois State Police responded to the scene.
Barry added Taylorville will be a safe town, but guns and violence will not be tolerated.
Taylorville police, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services and the Christian County Coroner's Office are investigating.
