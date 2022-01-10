DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - College acceptance letters will soon be finding their way to mailboxes and inboxes around the country. This time of year can be very stressful for students hoping to land their dream school.
"There is a lot of anxiety and uncertainty being built up," says Mindset Expert Dipal Shah. Students and parents are looing at affordability, school environment, and opportunity in general. Plus, collages can be very selective.
"You'll see signs of anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts. We've seen that during the pandemic, and now we're adding college acceptance season," Shah said. Shah has a high-school-age daughter who is in the thick of the process now. There are some tips for families going through it, Shah shares. The first is self care.
"Disconnect from social media because you're going to see your friends getting accepted people posting things, and that can create imposter syndrome," Shah said. This can create a downward spiral. Her second tip is keeping the inner critic away.
"You can do this by sleeping well, making sure you're getting enough sleep, eating, don't miss meals, be playful exercise, meditate, do yoga!," Shah said.
She says it's also important to keep realistic expectations with college decisions, and have a good support system regardless.
"My daughter was trying to get into Duke. It's been her dream college since she was young. Unfortunately, she did not get accepted, but she kept her head up high, she was she belted for a moment. We were there to listen to her and just be there for her," Shah said.
She says lastly do not put to much pressure on your kids; let them know it's going to be okay.
To learn more about Dipal Shah and her work, visit www.ananda4life.com.
