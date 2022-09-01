LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Business communications company Telesystem is buying Threat Protector.
The deal strengthens cybersecurity for Ohio-based Telesystem, which provides business customers with IT solutions, award winning voice, networking and managed security services.
Adding New Mexico-based Threat Protector to the company allows Telesystems to strengthen its consultative services including penetration testing, threat mitigation planning and risk analysis. Threat Protector also provides businesses with security awareness training, device endpoint protection, and managed security operations center (SOC).
“We were looking for a startup business in the cybersecurity sector that had a solid business plan and the momentum that could lead to breakthrough growth when combined with existing Telesystem resources,” said Telesystem President John Martin in the release.
Terms of the acquisition weren't disclosed, but Telesystem said its entry into the growing cybersecurity market puts its forecast to reach $300 billion by the end of 2027. The Threat Protector brand will be used to market Telesystem’s Cybersecurity products.
Telesystem is owned by Block Communications, which owns WAND Media.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
