CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- In honor of May being National Foster Care Awareness Month, The Family Room will host its 2nd annual "Little Blue House" Campaign for foster children in Champaign.
More than 400 children are currently in the foster care system in Champaign County, most of which are often placed in new homes with little to no notice, leaving foster parents unprepared to clothe and care for these children without shopping for supplies or collecting donations from friends.
Founded in 2019, The Family Room works to alleviate these stresses and make the transition process easier on foster families.
The Family Room provides "New Home Kits" to caseworkers at DCFS and other local agencies, supplying parents with 2-3 days of clothing, plus school supplies and age-appropriate hygiene items. The kits also include a book and comfort items for the children going through the transition.
Starting May 1-4, The Family Room is encouraging the community to post images of Little Blue Houses in windows of homes and businesses and to "Chalk the Walk" with Blue Houses all over town to inspire conversations about the importance of foster care to children in our community.
The Family Room has partnered with several local businesses and restaurants to raise awareness for this need in our community.
The Wingstop located at 512 S. Neil St. will be showing their support for National Foster Care Awareness Day on Tuesday, May 4, donating a portion of their sales that day to The Family Room.
Wingstop will also offer a complimentary order of boneless wings to customers who show their support of the "Little Blue House" Campaign and The Family Room.
"I am grateful to have the platform and privilege to serve my community, especially the people and organizations that support foster families," shares Sahil Contractor, owner of Wingstop.
The Champaign Park District and Rotary West plan to show their support by coordinating volunteers to "Chalk the Walk'' at local parks throughout the area.
Blue chalk and "Little Blue House" flyers will be available for those looking for supplies from April 30 - May 4 at the Leonhard Recreation Center during regular operation hours.
Busey Bank is also supporting National Foster Care Awareness Month by hosting a donation drive all month long. The items collected in Champaign County will go to support the efforts of The Family Room.
The Family Room is also accepting donations all month long of new items through their Amazon Wishlist.
Information can be found on the website, www.thefamilyroomcu.org.
