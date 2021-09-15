(WAND) - People who bought chicken in a decade-long time period from certain companies may be eligible for a class action lawsuit settlement payment.
People who bought chicken products from Jan. 1, 2009 to Dec. 31, 2020 could be eligible for money from the suit, which has settlements totaling $181 million, NBC affiliate WPTZ reports. Defendants in the case are Fieldale Farms Corporation, George's Farms, Mar-Jac Poultry, Peco Foods, Pilgrim's Pride Corporation and Tyson Foods.
A settlement notice said accusations against the businesses claim they conspired to stabilize the price and supply of chicken. This violated federal and state consumer and antitrust laws, per the document.
Defendants are denying all wrongdoing in the case and have not admitted any liability.
To be eligible, a person must have bought fresh or frozen raw chicken from the defendants in the following states: California, District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island (after July 15, 2013), South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah and Wisconsin from Jan. 1, 2009 to July 31, 2019. Rhode Island is from July 15, 2013 to the same end date.
Pilgrim's is from Jan. 1, 2009 to Dec. 31, 2020.
Eligibility doesn't include chicken that has been marketed as halal, kosher, free range or organic.
For any money to be paid, the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois must approve settlements.
Click here to learn if you are eligible. People can also call 1-877-888-5428.
