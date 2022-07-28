SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND) – The Illinois House Public Safety and Violence Prevention Task Force is taking testimony on gun violence. There appears to be a big hole in efforts to retrieve revoked FOID cards from gun owners.
Arthur Jackson of the Cook County Sheriff’s Office says as of July 1, 2022 there are 19,508 revoked FOID cards still in the hands of gun owners just in his county. Those individuals have been convicted of domestic violence, have violent felony convictions or serious mental health issues. Not only do they have the revoked FOID cards they still own the guns purchased before the card was revoked and are still using the cards to purchase ammunition.
Jackson told Illinois lawmakers Thursday his office uses a gun team to go out and try to recover the cards along with the guns held by those individuals.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.