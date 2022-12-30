SAVOY, Ill. (WAND) - As 2022 comes to an end, health officials are reminding people how to stay safe and healthy going into the new year.
Dr. Andrew Zisada at from OSF Primary Care in Savoy mentions how dressing for the weather can make a huge impact on your health.
“With the changing weather be sure to dress appropriately. Right now, we’re in a warm spell. If it gets cold, don’t run out in a shirt and sweater again as I see people doing now. Be sure to wear appropriate clothes for the right weather,” said Zisada.
Knowing your limits and when to not get behind the wheel is another way to keep yourself and others around you safe as well.
“It’s coming up to New Year’s Eve and we all tend to party and sometimes we party a little too much. Over the course of the evening, 2 beers or 2 mixed drinks over a few hours if you’re a driver is the max. If you want to drink a little bit more, do not get behind the wheel,” advised Zisada.
In all, wearing a mask, and knowing if those around you are healthy and aren't experiencing any symptoms can keep yourself from being sick too.
“Ask your friends before you go out with them if they have tested positive for COVID, if they’re healthy, if they have any symptoms, and if you do go out with somebody that you think might be a little sick, make sure they wear a mask and if you really feel you need to wear a mask also,” said Zisada.
Other resolutions to go into the new year with are getting more sleep at night, and if you are a smoker to stop smoking.
