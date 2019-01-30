CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) – Clinton has found a business to replace a Walmart store that recently closed.
Tractor Supply Company says it will open a store in Clinton with a projected opening date of late summer in 2019. The business is expected to go in the lot where a Walmart stood until halfway through 2018.
Walmart closed in Clinton in July of that year. The store had been around for 35 years, and the decision to shut it down was one Clinton resident Scott Marsh described as “a shock”.
TSC’s official website says the company sells rural lifestyle products, which include “everything except tractors” and “everything (people) need to maintain their farms, ranches, homes and animals”. It was first founded in 1938 and has over 1,700 stores across the United States.