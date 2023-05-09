SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A trial has been set for a man charged in the killing an 80-year-old woman.
David D. Smith of Lindenwood, formerly of Springfield, was charged with three counts of first degree murder in March of 2019.
Donna Bricker was found dead in a home in January 2019.
According to the indictment provided by the Sangamon County State's Attorney's Office, Bricker was strangled, stabbed, and struck.
Aftern an investigation, Smith was arrested and charged with three counts of first degree murder.
Sangamon State's Attorney, Dan Wright, said they plan to try the case beginning May 15.
