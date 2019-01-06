Springfield police investigating suspicious death

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- Springfield Police Department responded to reports of a person down inside of a residence.
Once crews arrived to the 700 block of Elliot, they located an elderly female who was deceased.
The victim was identified as 80-year-old Donna Bricker. The investigation and autopsy both indicate that the death is a homicide.
The investigation is still on-going.
No details on the woman's injuries were released as of Monday afternoon.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department (217) 788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers (217) 788-8427.