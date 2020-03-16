WASHINGTON (WAND) - President Donald Trump strongly recommended new actions to try and combat COVID-19.
Trump said people should not congregate with more than 10 people and should avoid going to restaurants and bars. The government is strongly recommending that people should do this to make sure the virus does not spread.
He said all Americans, including young and health, should avoid gatherings of 10 or more people, stop discretionary travel and avoid bars and restaurants.
"It’s important for the young and healthy people to understand that while they may experience mild symptoms, they can easily spread this virus and they will spread it indeed, putting countless others in harm's way," he said.
On Sunday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker made the decision to close all bars and restaurants. Restaurants will still be able to delivery food or offer curbside pick up.
California officials announced a complete lockdown of the Bay Area, including San Francisco, that requires people to stay home except for essential needs, and the state of Ohio is postponing it's primary elections originally scheduled for Tuesday.
Illinois will still conduct their elections.
The death toll in the U.S. is now at least 71. Of those deaths 25 are associated with the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington.
There have been no deaths in Illinois.