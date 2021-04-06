MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Two COVID-19 variant strains have been detected in Macon County, health officials confirmed.
The Macon County Health Department said two variant strains, including B.1.1.7 and B.1.429, were found in the county through laboratory testing. With this information and an uptick in cases happening, he health department is asking the community to follow health measures to limit the spread of illness.
Members of the public should wash their hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol until they can get access to sop and water.
People should practice six feet of social distancing and wear a mask in public. In-person gatherings should be limited and people should consider getting vaccinated against COVID-19 with one of the three options available.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, variants of concern are those in “which there is evidence of an increase in transmissibility, more severe disease (increased hospitalizations or deaths), significant reduction in neutralization by antibodies generated during previous infection or vaccination, reduced effectiveness of treatments or vaccines, or diagnostic detection failures.”
The health department said it's recommended a person diagnosed with a variant should be in quarantine for 15 days to limit further spread of the illness.
