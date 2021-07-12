SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Police arrested two juveniles on firearm charges on Friday and Saturday.
According to police, on July 9, at approximately 8:24 p.m., members of the Springfield Police Department Street Crimes Unit made contact with a male juvenile in the 700 block of West Prospect Avenue.
The juvenile was patted down for weapons, at which point the officers located a loaded Springfield Armory 9mm pistol.
The juvenile was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm by a street gang member, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm- no FOID, and unlawful possession of a handgun (under 18).
Police also arrested a second male juvenile on July 10, at approximately 2:17 a.m., in the area of 11th and Division.
According to police, as the juvenile approached the officer’s vehicle, they observed the pistol grip of a Taurus 38 caliber revolver.
The officers were able to disarm the juvenile and arrest him without incident, and he was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm- no FOID, and unlawful possession of a handgun (under 18).
In both male juveniles were released to the Sangamon County Juvenile Center.
At this time, no other information has been made available.
