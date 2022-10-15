CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Two people died in a car crash Friday night on Illinois State Route 4, according to the Sangamon County Coroner.
The accident involved two vehicles just south of Chatham. The two drivers died at the scene. One was a 17-year-old female from Virden. The other driver was a 31-year-old man from Beardstown.
This is an ongoing investigation led by the Illinois State Police.
The coroner is in the process of scheduling autopsies.
The names of the drivers have not yet been released.
