SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were killed in a HazMat crash on Interstate 55.
The Springfield Fire Department was called to South Bound I-55 at 9:30 Sunday night for a fatal crash.
A total of 12 SFD members responded to the scene. Units deployed oil dry and created an earthen dam out of sand to control fuel runoff from the accident.
Three vehicles were involved in the crash. Police said a semi was traveling northbound on Interstate 55, crossed the median area south of the bridge over Rt 104 and continued into the southbound lanes facing the wrong direction.
The semi was then disabled across all lanes of southbound traffic.
Another vehicle struck the semi that was stopped, and a third vehicle hit the second. All vehicles were fully engulfed in flames.
Agencies responding included Divernon Fire, Chatham Fire, Auburn Fire, Pawnee Fire, Springfield Fire, Sherman Fire, Stonington Fire, and the Illinois State Police.
All lanes of traffic have since been reopened.
