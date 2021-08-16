CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois has announced a process for cracking down on fake COVID-19 vaccination cards for the fall 2021 semester.
The U of I had announced it will require full vaccinations for all students, faculty and staff who are able to do so. With this, officials have become concerned about people on campus trying to get past this rule with a black market of fake CDC vaccine cards.
According to U of I Associate Chancellor Robin Kaler, the U of I has protocols in place to ensure both in-state and out-of-state students have real vaccine cards.
"Ours are very verified or validated," Kaler said. "We're working with the state public health department records. It automatically, when a student uploads (their card) to McKinley student records, it cross-checks it with a state database. If anyone is caught trying to provide false data, then they are subject to discipline."
There is no exception process for the vaccine requirement. The university said all unvaccinated people will have to take part in the on-campus COVID-19 testing program.
Click here for more information about vaccination guidance from the U of I.
