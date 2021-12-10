URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A U of I student accused of "trading" child pornography images has been arrested, per campus police.
The arrest of 19-year-old Daniel Meyka occurred at about 9:10 a.m.Thursday at Saunders Hall, located at 902 W. College Court in Urbana. Detectives had obtained a court-approved search warrant for Meyka's dorm room.
Police said they first learned about the case when information was submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. They then passed the details to the Illinois Crimes Against Children Task Force.
According to the tip, a person had used a popular social media messaging app to upload the pictures. The "hash value" - a sort of digital footprint - of the pictures matched the values of other files previously identified as child pornography.
In a further investigation, it was found the pictures were uploaded with an IP address assigned to the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. With this and other information, investigators narrowed down the list of potential users to Meyka.
When the warrant was served, police said Meyka admitted to uploading the images.
Two U of I Police detectives are assigned to and contribute part of their time to the Illinois Crimes Against Children Task Force.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.