SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) undergraduate students can now earn both their bachelor’s degree and a law degree in six years. That is compared to the typical seven years.
This is thanks to a new agreement with the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) School of Law.
Under the agreement UIS undergraduate students will be able to apply for admission to the UIC School of Law during their junior year. If admitted, the student will enroll in law school after their third year at UIS. After a student completes 30 credit hours of law school coursework, UIS will accept the UIC courses towards the credits required for the bachelor's degree.
“This is a fantastic program that allows students who are motivated in their law school path to save time and money in their educational pursuits while successfully achieving their career goals,” said Deborah Anthony, UIS professor of legal studies and director of the UIS Pre-Law Center.
A select number of qualified UIS student applicants will be accepted into the program with the UIC School of Law. Students applying for admission must take the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) or General Record Examination (GRE).
UIS students applying to the UIC School of Law under this program must have completed all core degree requirements before enrolling at the UIC School of Law.
Students must have completed three-fourths of the credits leading to a bachelor’s degree and have no more than 30 credit hours left to earn an undergraduate degree from UIS when enrolling at the UIC School of Law.
UIS students with undergraduate majors in accountancy, business administration, criminology and criminal justice, economics, English, environmental studies, history, legal studies, management information systems, political science and public administration are eligible to apply to the accelerated UIC program.
More majors are expected to be added soon.
UIS students must complete pre-law counseling and be certified by the Pre-Law Center director as qualified for eligibility in the program.
For more information, visit uis.edu/pre-law/uis-uic-law or contact Anthony at 217-206-8340 or danth2@uis.edu.
