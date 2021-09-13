DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The VA Illiana Health Care System in Danville has made bed space available for patients, regardless of their veterans status, to help with strain caused by COVID-19.
The system set up the space and health care services for up to 20 non-veteran patients.
This will allow private sector hospitals in southern Illinois who are currently seeing high COVID-19 hospitalizations to transfer non-COVID positive patients to VA Illiana in order to reduce strain.
"As citizens of this country, as individuals who are also taxpayers, and as medical professionals, it's really important to us on all fronts to be able to assist both veterans and non-veterans alike," said Dr. Stacey Williams, medical center director for VA Illiana.
The Veterans Health Administration, which is America's largest health care system, serves over 9 million enrolled veterans across the United States each year at over 1,200 facilities.
