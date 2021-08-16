DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - At least one person is behind bars after a suspect vehicle that fled from a traffic stop crashed into a school bus, deputies said.
The Macon County Sheriff's Office said a Community Action Team (CAT) unit was out looking to prevent community gun violence Monday evening when it tried to stop a vehicle in the area of North Street and Jasper Street in Decatur. The vehicle fled the traffic stop attempt and crashed into the bus about a block away in the area of Main Street and Jasper Street.
Multiple people left the vehicle and fled from the site of the crash, deputies said, and two guns were recovered from the flight path. Authorities then made at least one arrest.
There were no injuries reported. No students were on the bus at the time of the crash, but the driver was on board.
Deputies told WAND News a press release will be sent at a later time.
