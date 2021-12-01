VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Vermilion County man is facing dissemination of child pornography charges, prosecutors said.
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Henning man Mark J. Kerkering II, 47, faces three counts of dissemination of child pornography (Class X felony) and 10 counts of possession of child pornography (Class 2 felony). The dissemination charges are each punishable by six to 30 years in prison, while the possession charges could each mean three to seven years behind bars.
Bond for Kerkering is set at $400,000.
“Children and their families are re-victimized each time these horrific images are downloaded, shared or viewed,” Raoul said. “I appreciate the assistance of the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department and the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Police Department, and I am committed to working with law enforcement through the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to identify and apprehend individuals who exploit children online.”
On Tuesday, Nov. 23, a search of a residence was conducted in the 200 block of N. Loren St. in Henning. Raoul's office said evidence of child pornography was discovered.
