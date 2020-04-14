(WAND) - Walmart is reserving one hour of grocery store pickup service for customers at higher risk for COVID-19.
The company announced 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. at select pickup store locations will be reserved for people over 60 years old, first responders, customers with disabilities and anyone else the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designated as high-risk. Walmart's online grocery pickup system can be accessed here.
Customers will see a prompt showing qualifications for who can select an "At Risk Only" option for pickup times. Eligible people can either opt in to the 7-8 a.m. hour or use any other pickup time.
Walmart said its associates are following distancing and sanitation guidelines in the age of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pickup point is contact-free as customers only need to open their trunk before associates places groceries inside. Customers do not need to sign for their order.
“Now more than ever, families are relying on our pickup service to help get quality, fresh groceries to their homes as safely as possible,” said Tom Ward, senior vice president of customer product. “These are extraordinary times, and we are constantly looking for ways we can help deliver that same peace of mind to all our customers, particularly those who are most at-risk.”
Walmart is reminding customers it has set purchase limits on certain high-demand products, such as paper goods, milk and cleaning supplies.