DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - May 29 can not show up fast enough for business owners.
The state's economic wheels are expected to roll under Gov. JB Pritzker's phase three of 'Restore Illinois'.
In phase three. gyms, barbershops, shopping malls, parks, bars and restaurants can open up again. However, services won't be a 100% capacity. Just because businesses will open doesn't mean one stops wearing a masks and being socially distant. Each industry has its own respected guidelines to follow.
Take barbershops, for example: the customer and the barber would have to wear a mask while getting a haircut. No walk-ins would be allowed for the time being, meaning one must schedule an appointment.
Every industry has a check list business owners can fill out and practice. That includes having hand sanitizer at entrances, the workplace reconfigured to allow social distancing and creating mandatory health training for employees.
Pritzker said the recommendations reflect questions and ideas by Illinoisans. If the central Illinoisan region opens up smoothly, then waiting for phase four won't take too long. The Restore Illinois plan reads regions can move to the next phase if all the requirements are reached after 28 days.
Click here for the full list of guidelines and toolkit recommendations.
