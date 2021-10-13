SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - WILD Canine Rescue is demanding a change of leadership to keep animals at Sangamon County Animal Control alive.
"Sangamon County is celebrating its 200th anniversary, and if this is their legacy, it's a shame," said Jill Egizii a leader of WILD Canine Rescue. She said the way the county is handling their animals is a shame. They said animals are in grave danger.
"There have been concerns for many, many years. Both of us have volunteered there for many years, and those concerns still exist. The care that the animals get there is not what most people think." Joan Carnduff, another leader at WILD Canine Rescue, said about the conditions inside animal control.
They both said there are botched euthanizations and terrible leadership and animals are wrongfully dying due to this.
"Cats are dying and we just got a call before we came here today that three more cats were lost today, so they're still, you know perishing. And what was happening now is there a botched euthanization," Ezigii said.
WAND News spoke to Illinois Humane, which said it was trying to save some of those animals perishing in animal control. As of Wednesday, as many as 17 cats have died, with man from an extremely contagious upper respiratory disease.
WILD Canine Rescue said it's not just cats, but dogs, too. Leaders said animals under the care of the county are not safe and they want a change of leadership.
"I think there needs to be new people brought in," Carnduff said. "I think it needs to be people who want to be there, people who want to be helping the animals and people who are going to put their best interest there."
They also clarified with WAND News the staff is not the problem. In fact, they said they staff is trying their best.
"They're trying very very hard. But, but, without leadership and without direction, it's very hard to make decisions and know how to go forward each and every day," said Ezigii.
They say they want the community to help do something about this.
"Call your Sangamon County Board member, even if you don't live in Sangamon County, reach out," Egizii said. "You are paying for them as county tax payers, have them listen to you."
Carnduff said if you can, go see animal control for yourself.
"It's saddening. I give everyone the opportunity to go and tour it, and just go through if everyone could spend a day there, they would know exactly what we're talking about," Carnduff said.
WAND News reached out to Sangamon County officials who sent this statement.
"Animal control takes its responsibilities very seriously, including shelter care. Over time we’ve seen an alarming rise in the number of animals coming to the shelter with preexisting and dangerous medical conditions. It is a very challenging situation. The majority of the deaths due to distemper virus and respiratory illnesses have occurred in cats no longer under the care of Sangamon County Animal Control.
All 40 cats currently under the care of Sangamon County Animal Control have been vaccinated to protect against the distemper virus and other diseases. The crates and kennels were deep cleaned and sanitized. And veterinarians will be at the facility on Wednesday and Friday of this week. Sangamon County Animal Control will continue to work closely with partners across the community to better care for shelter animals. "
