ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) – Wednesday was a busy holiday travel day for folks across the country.
Motorists across the Midwest faced very windy conditions.
Whether people were driving in a car or in a semi-truck, it was a challenge to keep vehicles steady on the road.
This is obviously a big week for freight deliveries as Black Friday is only days away. But for local trucking company SA Durbin LLC, deadlines can always wait when the weather turns sour.
"My company is probably different than most people. I want to get the loads delivered, but safety comes first. They've got the opportunity to pull off the road, park if the winds are too high, it's snowing, raining, whatever the problem is. They can pull off,” owner Scott Durbin shared. “The load is important, but it's not as important as a driver's safety or somebody else's safety that is on the road."
Semi-truck driver Stev Boyce put on his brakes Wednesday morning thanks to some incredibly windy conditions.
"I saw one little trailer down there, just a little car trailer, had blown over,” he shared. About five miles after that, the side of my trailer, I could see it in my mirrors. That's not good! So, I decided it was just time to pull over."
Boyce spent several hours at the Pride of the Prairie Rest Area in Argenta. Because of industry regulations, he had to take at least an eight-hour break. Due to travel conditions, he was thankful for the time to regroup.
"It feels like it's gonna lift. The whole cab sits on airbags, so when the air hits like this gust, it takes the whole cab and makes it lean like that, so it's an interesting ride," he recalled.
Boyce said for many reasons, the pause in his route was well worth the outcome.
"I just don't want to take that chance with everybody on the road for the holidays,” he explained. “I don't want to run over some family going to Thanksgiving."
While Boyce said he'll be late getting home to his own family this Thanksgiving, it sure beats missing all the holidays in the future.
"I want to get home in one piece. I don't want to have Thanksgiving in a hospital room. So, they understand it. I've been doing this for 20 years. (For) 20 years on the road, they're used to dad not being home,” Boyce explained.
One of Stev's biggest pieces of advice is to give semi-trucks extra space, no matter what weather conditions are.