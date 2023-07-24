CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — With rising rates in electricity bills, many are searching for ways to save. However, options could lead people to be a victim of scams.
"People should be careful, especially now. We've seen a lot of headlines over the past year about price spikes, about Ameren rate hikes, and that is fertile ground for rip off artists," said Jim Chilsen, spokesperson for Citizens Utility Board.
People will attempt to lure you in through email, phone calls, texts and now, at your doorsteps.
Some are third party companies, pitching better deals. However, as some people have experienced, they will try to sign you up for a separate contract with their company without making it clear.
"Somebody comes to your door, they knock at your door. They say they're from the electric company, well, of course who would you think they're from. You would think they're from Ameren," said Chilsen.
Using "weasel words", some will claim they're with Ameren. This is because Ameren is the source of delivery for energy, but not always the supplier for energy. Third party companies are looking to change your energy supplier.
"It's not a scam, but you are switching your energy provider from Ameren to a third party and it is going to change your rate. For the most part they're putting it in ways it is legal because they're providing energy service through Ameren," said Lizzie Jean, local resident.
Jean and Chilsen suggest to not give any information in that very moment. If you provide certain information such as your address and Ameren account number, they can sign you up for another plan.
"If they get your bill, they can see your account number and they could sign you up for this plan without your permission. It's a scam called slamming and it happens all the time," said Chilsen.
Experts suggest you ask for a pamphlet or a card and do research on your own time. Be sure to compare rates before committing to a new plan.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.