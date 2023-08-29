ATWOOD, Ill. (WAND) - A woman was found dead inside an Atwood home, and police are investigating the death as suspicious.
On Aug. 19 at 8:12 p.m. the Douglas County Sheriff's Office got a call of an unresponsive woman in the 200 block of N. Iowa St. in Atwood.
When emergency crews arrived, they found 21-year-old Meyha Evans dead inside the home.
The circumstances surrounding Evans' death are suspicious, officers said.
The case is being investigated by Atwood Police.
No other information has been released at this time.
