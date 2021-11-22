CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- Christian County Coroner identifies the woman involved in Saturday's fatal crash on Route 104 near Bullpit.
The Coroner identified the body to be, Lori McTaggart, 48, of Edinburg.
McTaggart was pronounced dead at 7:13 p.m. on Saturday, on the scene.
Officials say McTaggart was traveling in a blue Jeep heading east on Rt. 104, when she moved into the westbound lane in attempt to pass other vehicles, and collided with a bulldozer. The bulldozer turned on its side, and the jeep caught on fire.
Police say the man driving the bulldozer was taken to the hospital for his injuries.
The coroner preformed an autopsy of McTaggart's body on Sunday and preliminary autopsy results indicate that she died of multiple blunt injuries.
Toxicology results are still pending, and the Illinois State Police continue to investigate this incident.
