SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A woman found dead after a Springfield shooting has been identified by authorities.
Police responded before noon Friday to the 200 block of N. Lincoln Ave., where they found a man and woman on the ground in front of a Springfield home. The man was holding the woman and a gun was on the ground next to him.
The woman has been identified as 37-year-old Courtney Lynn Smith. An autopsy performed Monday found she died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon.
The suspect in the shooting, 43-year-old Jahsen Thomas, is in custody. He is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm with no FOID card.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.