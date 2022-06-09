LANCASTER COUNTY, Penn. (WAND) - Two workers were rescued after falling into a tank full of chocolate at a Mars Wrigley company facility.
The accident happened at Mars Wrigley Confectionery, located at 295 Brown Street in Elizabethtown, Penn., per a report from NBC Philadelphia. At about 2 p.m. Thursday, first responders were called to the scene.
Two workers were found trapped inside of the tank. Responders cut a hole in the tank to free them.
They were taken to the hospital, and officials have not yet said details about their conditions.
Mars Wrigley makes M&Ms, Skittles, Snickers and other popular candy products.
