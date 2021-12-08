DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - In a delicious way to start the holiday season, Millkin University again held its holiday cookie party!
The Wednesday event showed off the baking talents of students. More than 5,000 cookies were available for sampling.
Millikin University Dean of Campus Life Paul Lidy said it's great to be part of the tradition with students and to help plan an event he loves.
"It's a lot of donations. It's a lot of time to get faculty, staff and our community to help pull together to make over 500 dozen cookies," Lidy said. "We have some local bakeries too that we also have bake the cookies - special sugar cookies that the students like to have. Again, it's a community effort where we want to come together as a community and celebrate the end of the first semester."
Live musical performances from students in Millikin's music school were part of the cookie party.
