Alyssa Patrick

Alyssa is excited to call Central Illinois her new home. You can catch her weekdays on WAND News at 4.
Alyssa joins the WAND Team after working on the border in El Paso, Texas. There, she reported and anchored coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, immigration issues and the tragic Aug. 3 Walmart shooting. Before moving to Texas, Alyssa spent time working in Charleston, West Virginia and Gulfport, Mississippi. She is a proud Syracuse graduate from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications.
When she isn’t working, you can catch Alyssa hiking and exploring Decatur. She also loves to cook and spend her free time with her husband and two kitties. This Jersey girl is ready to check out all that Central Illinois has to offer!
