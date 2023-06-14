Ben Machi joined WAND in April of 2023 as the Weekend Daybreak Anchor and Morning Reporter.
Ben grew up in Orlando, FL and attended college at West Virginia University, graduating with a degree in Sports and Adventure Media in December 2022. While in college, he was the Sports Director of the WVU student radio station, serving as main play-by-play voice and talk show host, and anchored the school's sports magazine TV broadcast.
In his free time, Ben enjoys playing pickup hoops, watching sports, and binging new TV shows. If you see him out in public, feel free to argue with him over his lifelong love of the Steelers, Penguins, and Pirates.
If you have any story ideas, you can email Ben at Ben.Machi@wandtv.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.